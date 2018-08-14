FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia has freed three Iranian fishermen detained last year: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has freed three Iranian fishermen detained by the kingdom’s coastguard last year, Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted an Iranian official as saying on Tuesday.

Ardeshir Yarahmadi, the head of the fisheries department of Iran’s Bushehr province, said the three Iranian fishermen, arrested in June 2017 in Saudi waters, had been released this week after foreign ministry negotiations with Riyadh. He did not specify the exact date of their release.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Catherine Evans

