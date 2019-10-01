Iran parliament speaker welcomes Saudi Crown Prince desire for talks: Al Jazeera

FILE PHOTO: Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani holds a news conference in Istanbul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, said on Tuesday he welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s willingness to resolve issues with Iran through talks.

The Saudi Crown Prince had said he preferred a political resolution rather than a military one to the issues with Iran in an interview with the CBS program “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday.

“We welcome Mohammed bin Salman being quoted as saying he wants to resolve issues through talks with Tehran,” Al Jazeera quoted Larijani as saying.