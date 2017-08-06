FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Guards clash with militants on western border, two killed
August 6, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 6 days ago

Iran's Guards clash with militants on western border, two killed

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards clashed with a group of militants in the northwest of the country, killing two of them, the Tasnim news site reported on Sunday.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the Guards ground forces, said that four militants were also wounded and some military material was confiscated, according to Tasnim.

The report said the clashes took place in West Azarbaijan province, which borders both Turkey and Iraq, but did not specify when the incident took place.

Clashes with Iranian Kurdish militant groups based in Iraq are common in the area. Last month, the Revolutionary Guards engaged in heavy clashes with gunmen on the border with Iraq, killing three of them and sustaining one fatality, the Guards said in a statement.

On June 7, Islamic State attacked parliament in Tehran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, killing at least 18 people. All of the attackers were Iranian Kurds.

The Revolutionary Guards fired several missiles at Islamic State bases in Syria on June 18 in response to that attack.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Richard Balmforth

