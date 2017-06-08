FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tehran attackers were Iranians, fought for IS in Syria and Iraq: ministry
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

Tehran attackers were Iranians, fought for IS in Syria and Iraq: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran's intelligence ministry said on Thursday five men involved in the attacks in Tehran had fought for Islamic State in the militants' strongholds in Syria and Iraq, state TV reported.

"The five attackers were Iranians ... They earlier left Iran and were involved in the crimes of the terrorist group in Raqqa and Mosul," the ministry said according to state news agency IRNA, referring to Islamic State's effective capital in Syria and a city it captured in Iraq.

"Last year, they returned to Iran ... to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy cities of Iran."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.

(Corrects to show five men referred to were the attackers, not the arrested suspects, corrects translation of quotes.)

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.