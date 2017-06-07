FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State warns of more attacks in Iran: statement
June 7, 2017

Islamic State warns of more attacks in Iran: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said in a statement on Wednesday that five of its fighters were responsible for a raid on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, using assault rifles, grenades, and suicide vests, and killing and injuring almost 60 people before dying.

The Sunni militant group also threatened Iran's majority Shi'ite population with more attacks, saying "the caliphate will not miss a chance to spill their blood" until Sharia law is implemented.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Giles Elgood

