June 10, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 2 months ago

Tehran attacks mastermind killed: Iranian minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's intelligence minister said the mastermind behind Wednesday's attacks in Tehran, which killed 17 people, had himself been killed on Saturday by security forces.

"The mastermind and main commander of terrorist attacks on the parliament and Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini was killed today by the security forces," Mahmoud Alavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The jihadist group Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack, by suicide bombers and gunmen.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

