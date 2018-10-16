FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Iranian border guards kidnapped on border with Pakistan: IRNA

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Fourteen Iranian border guards were kidnapped on the border with Pakistan on Tuesday, an official was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The official said the kidnappers were members of a terrorist group, but gave no more details. “These 14 people were kidnapped around 4-5 AM in Lulakdan border area,” IRNA quoted the official as saying without naming the person.

Lulakdan is in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

