2 months ago
Rouhani says Tehran attacks will make Iran more united: ISNA
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 2 months ago

Rouhani says Tehran attacks will make Iran more united: ISNA

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani said that the attacks in Tehran that killed at least 12 people on Wednesday would make Iran more united.

"Today's terrorist attacks in Tehran will make the Islamic Republic of Iran more determined in the fight against regional terrorism, extremism and violence," Rouhani said in a statement published on the ISNA news agency.

"We will prove once again that we will crush the enemies' plots with more unity and more strength."

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

