2 months ago
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. condemns attacks in Iran: State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned a militant attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday, the State Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran today," said Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman. "The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world."

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault which Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

