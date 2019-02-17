Iran presents new Fateh submarine armed with cruise missile: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated a new domestically-built submarine armed with cruise missiles at a time of rising tensions with its arch-enemy the United States.

The ceremony took place in the southern port city of Bandar Lengeh.

“It weighs 600 tonnes and enjoys state-of-the-art weaponry, including torpedoes, naval mines and cruise missiles that could be launched from a submerged position,” the government’s English-language Press TV said.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six powers last May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

He said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international pressure and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.

Last year, Iran’s navy launched a domestically built destroyer, which state media said has radar-evading stealth properties.