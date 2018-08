GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami traveled to Syria on Sunday for meetings with “senior defense and military officials” according to the Tasnim news agency.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Iran has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.