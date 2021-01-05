Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran. is seen in Gulf, Iran January 4, 2021. IRGC / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

(Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew, Iranian media said on Monday, amid tensions between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.

Below are details about the Strait:

WHAT IS THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ?

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Sources: Reuters/Refinitiv/Energy Information Administration

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jason Neely and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up