Iran says South Korea holding $7 billion Iran funds 'hostage'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian government spokesman on Tuesday rejected allegations that Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel amounted to hostage-taking, and said was it was South Korea that was holding $7 billion of Iran’s funds “hostage”.

“We’ve become used to such allegations ... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea’s government that is holding $7 billion which belongs to us hostage on baseless grounds,” spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed live online.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey

