Iran's Rouhani says Turkey to import more gas: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran will pump more natural gas to Turkey as part Tehran’s plans to expand its economic ties with its neighbor, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran, state TV reported on Wednesday.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani delivers remarks at a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

“During our meeting today, we agreed to widen our economic ties ...Turkey will import more gas from Iran ...meetings will be held next week to discuss the details,” Rouhani said after his meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan.