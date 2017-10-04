FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Tehran, Ankara to confront disintegration of Iraq, Syria: TV
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 16 days ago

Iran says Tehran, Ankara to confront disintegration of Iraq, Syria: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ankara (Reuters) - Iran and Turkey will work together to confront the disintegration of Iraq and Syria to ease tension in the crisis-hit region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran, October 4, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“We want security and stability in the Middle East ... the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan is a sectarian plot by foreign countries and is rejected by Tehran and Ankara,” Rouhani told a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Coverage

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
