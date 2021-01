Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.