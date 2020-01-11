World News
January 11, 2020

UK envoy to Tehran arrested for several hours for inciting anti-government protesters: Tasnim

Cairo (Reuters) - A British envoy to Tehran was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said on Saturday.

Iran has witnessed anti-government protests, as protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted slogans against the nation’s top authorities, after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane, killing all 176 aboard.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Samar Hassan; Editing by Marguerita Choy

