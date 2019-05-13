Iran says it has sentenced Iranian national to 10 years for spying for UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it had sentenced an Iranian national to 10 years prison for spying for Britain.

“An Iranian who was in charge of Iran desk in the British Council and was cooperating with Britain’s intelligence agency... was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions,” Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

He did not identify the person who was sentenced. The British Council is Britain’s cultural agency overseas.