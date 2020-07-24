World News
July 24, 2020 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zarif says U.S. warplane fly-by of Iranian airliner may have led to 'disaster'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister accused the United States on Friday of risking a disaster after a U.S. warplane’s fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner led it to rapidly change altitude to avoid collision, injuring and panicking passengers.

“U.S. ... harasses a scheduled civil airliner - endangering innocent civilian passengers - ostensibly to protect its occupation forces,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. “These outlaws must be stopped before disaster.”

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
