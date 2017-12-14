Yemen's Houthis say Iranian missile charges a distraction from Jerusalem decision

DUBAI (Reuters) - A spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi group on Thursday dismissed U.S. accusations that Iran had supplied a missile fired at Saudi Arabia last month, saying it was an attempt to divert attention from the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“After three years of war, America suddenly finds evidence that Iran supports the Houthis,” Abdel-Malek al-Ejri said in a message on his Twitter account.

“America did not find any evidence in all the missiles fired from Yemen until now. The story is clear. They want to give Arabs a story to divert their attention from Jerusalem. Instead being angry at Israel, they wave the Iranian bogey,” he added.

The United States on Thursday presented for the first time pieces of what it said were Iranian weapons supplied to the Iran-aligned Houthis, describing it as conclusive evidence that Tehran was violating U.N. resolutions.

Iran has denied supplying the Houthis with such weaponry and on Thursday described the arms displayed as “fabricated.”

President Donald Trump on Dec. 6 announced U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, stirring anger across the Arab and Muslim world and concern among Washington’s European allies as well as Russia.