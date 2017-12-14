Saudis welcome U.N. report, U.S. stand on Iran's missile supplies to Houthis: agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed a United Nations report and a U.S. stand on Iran’s missile supplies to Yemen’s Houthis and demanded immediate action to hold Tehran accountable for its actions, state news agency SPA reported.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the U.N. report that asserted that the hostile Iranian intervention and its support for the terrorist Houthi militia with advanced and dangerous missile capabilities threatens the security and stability of the kingdom and the region,” SPA said.

The agency said Saudi Arabia also welcomed the U.S. position announced by Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who presented pieces of what she said were Iranian weapons supplied to the Iran-aligned Houthi and described them as conclusive evidence that Tehran was violating U.N. resolutions.

SPA said the evidence, which emerged after the Houthis fired a missile toward the capital Riyadh last month, was proof of violations of U.N. Security Council Resolutions 2216 and 2231 on Yemen, and 1559 and 1701, which relate to Lebanon.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demands the international community to take immediate measures to implement the aforementioned Security Council resolutions and to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its hostile actions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of smuggling missiles to the Houthis through ports used to deliver humanitarian aid and food shipments to Yemen. It said the evidence means the United Nations should tighten its inspection and verification regime for vessels allowed into Yemen.