Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S arrest of a journalist: Fars news

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran summoned on Tuesday Swiss ambassador in Tehran, a proxy for Washington, to protest the arrest of a journalist in the United States who was working for Iran’s English-language state TV.

Iran asked the envoy for the immediate release of Marziyeh Hashemi, reporter and presenter of Press TV, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

The Swiss embassy represents U.S. interests in Tehran, where Washington has had no mission since 1980.