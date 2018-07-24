U.S risks 'unimaginable, regrettable' response from Iran: armed forces chief of staff

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S. threats against Iran will draw a “strong, unimaginable and regrettable” response from Tehran, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said Tuesday, according to the IRNA news agency.
On Monday, Iran dismissed an angry warning from President Donald Trump that it risked dire consequences “the like of which few throughout history have suffered before” if it made threats against the United States.
