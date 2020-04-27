U.S. naval coalition creates insecurity in the Gulf: Iran military statement

(Reuters) - The American naval coalition in the Gulf creates insecurity, the Iranian military said in a statement on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“The false coalition from outside the region led by America disrupts regional order and security rather than help preserve stability and security in the region,” the statement said. “The only sure way to establish peace and stability in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman is the exit of the American military forces and their allies.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. military said 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guards naval vessels came close to U.S. Navy and coast guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative”.