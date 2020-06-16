U.S. thinks any extension of Iran arms embargo should be open-ended: U.S. envoy for Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes an extension of an arms embargo on Iran, currently due to expire in October under a 2015 nuclear deal, should be done so indefinitely without a fixed date, a top U.S. official overseeing diplomacy with Tehran said on Tuesday.

“We think the right policy is to have an arms embargo in place that doesn’t have a definite date fixed,” Brian Hook, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran told a virtual event organized by think-tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).