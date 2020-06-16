U.S.'s Hook says wants in-person meeting with Iran on prisoners

FILE PHOTO: Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks at a news conference in London, Britain June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday he would love to have an in-person meeting with Iranian officials to discuss consular matters, a term U.S. diplomats use to refer to possible prisoner exchanges.

“I’m going to continue as I have working with the regime. We’d love to have an in-person meeting to have a consular dialogue so that we can move faster than we have,” Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told a virtual think tank event, saying he hoped to meet Iran’s foreign minister in Zurich in December but the Iranians declined to do so.