August 29, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Iran warns foreign forces in the Gulf to follow international laws: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior Iranian military official said if foreign forces in the Gulf do not follow international laws, they would face the Revolutionary Guards’ firm response, as tension rises between Tehran and Washington following the renewed U.S. sanctions.

“Thanks to the Revolutionary Guards’ Navy, the hostile countries are worried before crossing the Strait of Hormuz,” Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by IRNA on Wednesday.

“They have followed the international laws in the last year, but if they breach the laws, they will face confrontation and our controlling measures,” he added.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

