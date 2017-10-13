FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Quds force commander says Trump's threats against Iran will damage U.S.: report
October 13, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 8 days ago

Senior Quds force commander says Trump's threats against Iran will damage U.S.: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran will damage the United States, a senior commander in Iran’s Quds force, the overseas arm of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), was quoted on Friday as saying.

“We are not a war-mongering country. But any military action against Iran will be regretted ... Trump’s threats against Iran will damage America ... We have buried many ... like Trump and know how to fight against America,” the Tasnim news agency quoted Quds’ deputy head, Esmail Ghaani, as saying.

The IRGC is Iran’s most powerful security entity and wields control over large swathes of Iran’s economy as well as considerable influence within its political system.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones

