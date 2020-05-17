World News
May 17, 2020 / 5:56 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria: Iran Supreme Leader

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech on the occasion of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran March 20, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.

Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.

“The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled,” Khamenei said, without providing further details.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Gareth Jones

