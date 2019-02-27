Iran's Khamenei says U.S. seeks war, sedition 'everywhere'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a meeting with Iranians from the East Azerbaijan province, in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2019. Khamenei.ir/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called the United States an untrustworthy and warmongering country, saying U.S. officials such as National Security Adviser John Bolton had no understanding of human relations.

In a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran, Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website that both countries should expand relations despite U.S. pressures.

“We are committed to good relations with our neighbors, but U.S. officials like John Bolton have no understanding of human issues and relations,” Khamenei said.

“Americans are totally untrustworthy and they want sedition, corruption, disagreement and war everywhere.”