Arab leaders who support 'Deal of the Century' are incompetent: Iran supreme leader

DUBAI (Reuters) - Arab leaders who support U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”, are incompetent, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his official account.

“Don’t look at the presence of a few, #traitorous Arab heads of state for the ‘Deal of the Century’. They’re incompetent and have no respect among their own nation,” Khamenei said, according to the post.