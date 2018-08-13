Khamenei rules out any military confrontation with U.S.: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday ruled out the possibility of any military confrontation with the United States, Iranian state TV reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2018. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

“Recently, American officials have been talking blatantly about Iran ... they are talking about war and negotiations ... They are exaggerating about possibility of a war with Iran. There will be no war ... We have never started a war and they will not confront Iran militarily,” Iran’s top authority said in a televised speech.