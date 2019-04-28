Kuwait looks at Iran's threats to block Strait of Hormuz 'with concern'

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait is looking at Iranian threats to block the Strait of Hormuz with concern, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah as saying.

KUNA said Jarallah was commenting on tensions in the region after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards made a threat to close the strategic waterway. “We are looking at these threats with concern, and hoping as always to distance our region from this tension,” KUNA quoted him as saying.