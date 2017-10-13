FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron assures Iran's Rouhani of France's commitment to nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 7:21 PM / in 8 days

Macron assures Iran's Rouhani of France's commitment to nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron assured Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday of France’s commitment to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, Macron’s office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a meeting at the Rungis international food market in Rungis, near Paris, France, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Macron told Rouhani that the U.S. decision not to certify the agreement would not end it and that France and its European partners would keep carrying out their commitments in regard to the deal, a statement said.

Macron also spelled out in a phone conversation the conditions Iran must comply with, including strict respect of the deal.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.