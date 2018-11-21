World News
November 21, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Iran says U.S. bases and aircraft carriers within missile range

FILE PHOTO: A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS.

LONDON (Reuters) - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Wednesday that U.S. bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and U.S. aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles, as tensions rise between Tehran and Washington.

“They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

“Our land-to-sea missiles have a range of 700 km (450 miles) ... and the U.S. aircraft carriers are our targets,” he added.

