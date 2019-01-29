Iran says will continue working on missiles, but not increase range

FILE PHOTO: Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Director, speaks to the media after his arrival at Damascus airport, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has no intention to increase the range of its missiles, but will continue working on its satellite technology to improve accuracy, the secretary of Iran’s national security council said on Tuesday.

“Iran has no scientific or operational restriction for increasing the range of its military missiles, but based on its defensive doctrine, it is continuously working on increasing the precision of the missiles, and has no intention to increase their range,” Ali Shamkhani, a close aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran’s minister of defense said on Tuesday that the nation’s missile capabilities were non-negotiable, dismissing a call by European countries and the United States that its missile technology should be curbed.

“The enemies say Iran’s missile power should be eliminated, but we have repeatedly said our missile capabilities are not negotiable,” Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.