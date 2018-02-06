Iranian-American man returned to prison in after medical leave: lawyer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An 81-year-old Iranian-American man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for spying and cooperating with the United States has been returned to prison after a short medical leave, his lawyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision to send Baquer Namazi back to prison, despite the advice of the Iranian government’s own medical examiner, is “tantamount to a death sentence,” said Jared Genser, an attorney for the Namazi family. Namazi has been hospitalized four times in the past year, Genser said.