February 6, 2018 / 5:27 PM / in 21 minutes

Iranian-American man returned to prison in after medical leave: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An 81-year-old Iranian-American man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for spying and cooperating with the United States has been returned to prison after a short medical leave, his lawyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision to send Baquer Namazi back to prison, despite the advice of the Iranian government’s own medical examiner, is “tantamount to a death sentence,” said Jared Genser, an attorney for the Namazi family. Namazi has been hospitalized four times in the past year, Genser said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Makini Brice

