January 27, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Iran foreign minister calls Trump peace plan for Middle East 'delusional': tweet

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister called U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East “delusional” in a tweet on Monday.

“Instead of a delusional ‘Deal of the Century’ — which will be D.O.A.— self-described ‘champions of democracy’ would do better to accept Iran’s democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians —Muslim, Jew or Christian — decide their future,” Zarif wrote.

Trump said on Monday that the White House would release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan at noon (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alex Richardson

