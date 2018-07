BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran will never take part in one-sided negotiations with the United States under threat, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Wednesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

“America should forget for ever the idea of one-sided negotiations under the shadow of a threat,” spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.