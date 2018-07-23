FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says Pompeo's remarks interference in state matters: Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech against Iran’s clerical rulers was an interference in its affairs, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“Pompeo’s speech on Sunday was a clear interference in Iran’s state matters...such policies will unite Iranians who will overcome plots against their country,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

Pompeo on Sunday denounced Iran’s leaders as a “mafia” and promised unspecified backing for Iranians unhappy with their government.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

