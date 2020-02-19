Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran 'anytime', pressure to continue

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a business leaders reception at the Museu de Moeda in Luanda, Angola February 17, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said authorities in Washington were prepared to talk to Iran “anytime”, but that it needed to “fundamentally” change its behavior and that a campaign of maximum pressure against it would continue.

“We are not rushed, the pressure campaign continues. It’s not just an economic pressure campaign... it’s isolation through diplomacy as well”, Pompeo told reporters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa before boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Related Coverage U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia until Friday