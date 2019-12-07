World News
December 7, 2019 / 3:42 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.S. hopes U.S. citizen's release means more progress possible with Iran

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is hopeful that the release of U.S. citizen Xiyue Wang by Iran will lead to the freeing of other Americans held there and is a sign Tehran is willing to come to the table to talk about other issues, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday.

“We’re hopeful this will lead us to further success with Iran,” the official told reporters in a conference call, adding that Wang appeared to be in good health and humor.

“This should be viewed as a hopeful sign by the other families,” he said. “I’m hopeful that the release of Mr. Wang is a sign that the Iranians are realizing that the practice of hostage-taking diplomacy really should come to an end if Iran wants to rejoin the international community.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below