Trump says White has left Iranian airspace, should be home soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Michael White, an American who was detained in Iran, had now left Iranian airspace and should be home with his family very soon.

Trump said in a tweet that White was on a Swiss plane.

White, a U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed on Thursday, his family said in a statement, a rare instance of cooperation between Tehran and Washington despite their bitter relationship.