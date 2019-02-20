Rouhani says Iran and U.S. tensions are at 'a maximum': IRIB broadcaster

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran and Washington tensions were at “a maximum”, state broadcaster IRIB reported.
Rouhani also said that a conference on the Middle East and Iran organised by the United States in Polish capital Warsaw this month was a “failure”.
“The struggle between Iran and America is currently at a maximum. America has employed all its power against us,” Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams