Rouhani says Iran and U.S. tensions are at 'a maximum': IRIB broadcaster

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran and Washington tensions were at “a maximum”, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Rouhani also said that a conference on the Middle East and Iran organised by the United States in Polish capital Warsaw this month was a “failure”.

“The struggle between Iran and America is currently at a maximum. America has employed all its power against us,” Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting.