Rouhani says Iran will file legal case against U.S. for sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gestures to the crowd at a public speech in Bandar Kangan, Iran March 17, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that U.S. sanctions against Iran were “crimes against humanity” and said Tehran would file a legal case against U.S. officials for imposing difficulties on the nation.

Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television that the U.S. sanctions have affected the value of Iran’s rial currency and increased inflation, but said the government would overcome the difficulties.