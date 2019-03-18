Rouhani says Iran will file legal case against U.S. for sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that U.S. sanctions against Iran were “crimes against humanity” and said Tehran would file a legal case against U.S. officials for imposing difficulties on the nation.
Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television that the U.S. sanctions have affected the value of Iran’s rial currency and increased inflation, but said the government would overcome the difficulties.
