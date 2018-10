WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting Bank Mellat and Mehr Eqtesad Bank.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Iran's Bank Mellat is pictured at a branch of the bank in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The United States is also imposing sanctions on Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, Esfehan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company, and other companies linked to investment, commodities and engineering, according to an announcement on Treasury’s website.