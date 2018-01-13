FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says will retaliate against U.S. sanctions on chief judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it would retaliate against sanctions imposed on its judiciary head by the United States as President Donald Trump stepped up efforts to ‘fix’ a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

Trump said on Friday he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its European allies a chance to fix the “terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Washington also announced sanctions against 14 entities and people, including the head of Iran’s judiciary, Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani.

“The Trump regime’s hostile action (against Larijani)... crossed all red lines of conduct in the international community and is a violation of international law and will surely be answered by a serious reaction of the Islamic Republic,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter on that Trump’s decision undermined the multilateral agreement.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

