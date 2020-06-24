World News
June 24, 2020 / 8:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions: Iran spokesman

(Reuters) - Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains who delivered gasoline and its components to Venezuela.

“US desperate moves against Iranian individuals - like the one announced by @SecPompeo aka the #SecretaryofHate – just signal the miserable failure of the so-called “max pressure”. Despite US pressure, #Iran & #Venezuela remain steadfast in countering unlawful American sanctions,” Mousavi tweeted.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Jonathan Oatis

