Iran's Khamenei orders officials to resolve economic crisis: Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered officials to urgently find solutions to overcome a crisis spurred by the reimposition of U.S. economic sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves his hand to thousands of Basij members at Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran October 4, 2018. Khamenei.ir/ Handout via REUTERS

“There is no crisis and no problems in the country that we cannot resolve... Officials should find solutions to overcome the existing economic hardship and to disappoint the enemy by resolving it,” Fars quoted Khamenei as telling officials on Wednesday night.

“With unity we can overcome all crises.”

Khamenei also said Iran could resist the pressure of U.S. sanctions by relying on its own natural and human resources.

In May, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 international deal that aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program and he reimposed sanctions on Tehran in August.

Trump plans to impose harsher sanctions in November on Iran’s oil and banking sectors.

Iran’s rial currency has lost 70 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since April.