U.S. will keep sanctioning Iranian officials for rights abuses: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will keep sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, saying the United States had received nearly 20,000 messages from Iranians about such abuses.

“We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime’s abuses ... and hope they will continue to be sent to us,” he told reporters. “We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses.”